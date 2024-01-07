News

Ukrainian scouts hit Russian air defense in the Belgorod region

Author:
Oleksandra Amru
Date:

On January 6, operators of the "Group 999" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine struck the positions of the Russian air defense in the Belgorod region.

Another special operation was implemented with the assistance of the United24 platform. As a result of fire damage, two Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes "Pantsir S1" were disabled.

The cost of one such complex is approximately $10-15 million.