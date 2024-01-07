Ukrainian scouts hit Russian air defense in the Belgorod region

On January 6, operators of the "Group 999" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine struck the positions of the Russian air defense in the Belgorod region.
Another special operation was implemented with the assistance of the United24 platform. As a result of fire damage, two Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes "Pantsir S1" were disabled.
The cost of one such complex is approximately $10-15 million.
- On December 30, Ukraine launched a missile attack on military facilities in Belgorod. Due to the inefficient work of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft defense, debris and rockets damaged 40 buildings and 60 cars. 25 people died, including an officer of the Russian Investigative Committee, who fought against Ukraine. More than a hundred were injured. This was the first large-scale shelling of Belgorod since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- On January 5 , the GUR also showed a raid by special forces in the border Graivoron district of Belgorod region — the Russian army suffered losses.