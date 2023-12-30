Russian Belgorod is under massive fire. There are dead and wounded

The Russian city of Belgorod and its center came under massive shelling.

Governor Vʼyacheslav Gladkov and a number of local media reported on this.

The shelling was probably carried out by missiles and drones. The local authorities blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for everything. Judging by the photos and videos, there are a lot of flights there — the city is covered in black smoke, cars are on fire and buildings are on fire.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia writes that 12 adults and two children were killed in the attack on the center of Belgorod. Another 108 people, including 15 children, were injured.

"Suspilne" and RBC-Ukraine sources in the special services say that the Defense Forces hit military facilities in Belgorod. Falling debris and rockets are called ineffective work of enemy air defense.