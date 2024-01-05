Ukrainian intelligence showed the raid of special forces in the Russiaʼs Belgorod region. Russian troops suffered losses

Special agents of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a raid in the border district of Graivoron of the Belgorod region and ambushed the Russian military there.

The fighters organized a roundup of the Russians in response to the increasing frequency of sabotage on their part, as well as for the protection of peaceful Ukrainians living near the border and suffering from the aggressorʼs attacks.

The department does not specify when exactly this happened. It was only reported that the top management of the occupation army of the Russian Federation had planned an inspection there due to dissatisfaction and complaints of the Russian military about the bad conditions of service.

Before the arrival of the leadership, the invaders "made a fuss" by starting engineering works.

The scouts mined the only road on which the Russians traveled and attacked the stronghold. The enemy suffered losses due to detonation of Ukrainian mines, as well as due to fire raid.

The number of dead and wounded occupiers is being specified.