As a result of Ukraineʼs strikes on military facilities in Belgorod on December 30, an officer of the Russian Investigative Committee was eliminated.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

27-year-old senior lieutenant Mikhail Konopitsyn was eliminated. In November 2023, he was sent to Belgorod to work as part of the military investigative department of the Russian Armed Forces, and before that he fought against Ukraine as a platoon commander of anti-tank missiles.

The intelligence directorate also reminded that in the army of the occupiers, due to losses in the war against Ukraine, there is an acute shortage of junior officers, in connection with which they switched to their accelerated training.