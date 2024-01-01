An officer of the Russian Investigative Committee died during the shelling of Belgorod

As a result of Ukraineʼs strikes on military facilities in Belgorod on December 30, an officer of the Russian Investigative Committee was eliminated.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
27-year-old senior lieutenant Mikhail Konopitsyn was eliminated. In November 2023, he was sent to Belgorod to work as part of the military investigative department of the Russian Armed Forces, and before that he fought against Ukraine as a platoon commander of anti-tank missiles.
The intelligence directorate also reminded that in the army of the occupiers, due to losses in the war against Ukraine, there is an acute shortage of junior officers, in connection with which they switched to their accelerated training.
- On December 30, there were at least three explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine. The fire damaged buildings and cars.
- After these explosions, Russia convened the UN Security Council. Serhii Dvornyk, adviser to the permanent representative of Ukraine at the UN, said that as soon as the Russian "bloody war" ends, there will be no reason for meetings.