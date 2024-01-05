Air Force of the AFU: Russia produces up to three Su-34s per year, so the loss of even one is felt

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, commenting on the burning of the Su-34 at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk on the air of the telethon, said that the loss of at least one aircraft is serious for the Russian Federation. Their production under sanctions is quite long and problematic.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Su-34/35 are the most modern aircraft of the occupiers.

With the help of the Su-34, the Russians bombard the territory of Ukraine with guided aerial bombs and Kh-59 missiles.