Defense forces of Ukraine shot down three enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern direction.
"On the night of December 22, 2023, Shahed received a message from the occupiers on a piece of broken ground: "Dry the chickens." Good idea! Here is our answer! Today, at noon, there are minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern direction," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.
- In early December, Ukrainian defense forces shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber in the area of Zmiiny Island.
- In November, an Air Force spokesman confirmed the destruction of Russian aircraft over the Bryansk region in May with the Patriot air defense system. Then, "thanks to non-standard actions", the Patriot air defense units destroyed five planes at once in five minutes — one Su-34 fighter, one Su-35, two rare Mi-8MTPR-1 helicopters and another Mi-8. Yuriy Ignat added that shortly after these events, Patriot shot down another Su-35 over the Black Sea.