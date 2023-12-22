The Armed Forces shot down three Russian Su-34 bombers at once in the south

Defense forces of Ukraine shot down three enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern direction.

"On the night of December 22, 2023, Shahed received a message from the occupiers on a piece of broken ground: "Dry the chickens." Good idea! Here is our answer! Today, at noon, there are minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Southern direction," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.