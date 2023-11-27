The spokesman of the Air Force confirmed that in May “Patriot” shot down five Russian planes over the Bryansk region

On May 13, 2023, units of the “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile system destroyed five Russian aircraft over the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation within five minutes.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat told about this in an interview with "Novynarnya".

On the Day of Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops, on July 3, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video showing that the missile operators probably used the Patriot air defense system to eliminate the Su-34 fighter, the Su-35 fighter, two Mi-8MTPR-1 radio electronic suppression helicopter complexes and a multi-purpose helicopter Mi-8.

"It was a brilliant operation led by the Air Force Commander. Thanks to non-standard, decisive actions, the ʼPatriotʼ air defense units destroyed five planes in the Bryansk direction in five minutes, from where they then bombarded our northern regions with guided air bombs," Ignat noted, adding that he jokingly calls it the "Bryansk massacre."

Also, after the events over the Bryansk region, Patriot air defense missile launchers shot down another Su-35, but already over the Black Sea. This forced the Russian occupiers to stop flying there for a while.

Along with this, on May 4, with the help of the ʼPatriotʼ complex, the Russian Kinjal missile was shot down over Kyiv. According to Yuriy Ignat, it was a sensation "in fact, for the whole world." Initially, the information was not disclosed in order to monitor Russiaʼs reaction and make certain maneuvers.

"We kept informational silence for a day. Unfortunately, certain media outlets have shared this information before — although I asked them to pause as well. However, this is not done just like that. Information is also a weapon that must be used skillfully. And sometimes time is also a weapon," noted the spokesman of the Air Force.

Since the first downing of the Kinzhal, the defense forces have destroyed a total of 15 such missiles.