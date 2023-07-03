“Patriot” shot down three Russian helicopters and two fighter jets in Bryansk region in May. This is indicated by the video of the Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a video for the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces Day. It showed the Patriot complex with markings about three Russian helicopters and two Su-34 and Su-35 fighters shot down on May 13.

The date May 13 can be seen in the freeze frame at the 43rd second of the video.

On that day, in the Bryansk region of Russia, aircraft crashed en masse. The Russian public and media reported the downing of two (not three) Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. Almost all the pilots died then.

Officially, the Air Force did not report the downing of any helicopters and planes on May 13 and the following day.

There is also a mark on the casing of the Patriot launcher about the downing of another Su-35 on May 21. On that day, the head of the press service of the Kherson Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk reported on the downing of such a plane, but he quickly deleted his post. The Air Force officially confirmed the destruction of the plane on May 22.

In general, this air defense system has signs of defeating airplanes, helicopters, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.