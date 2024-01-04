In Russia, a Su-34 bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield. Presumably, this is a power steering operation

In Russia, on the night of January 4, 2024, a Su-34 tactical bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield in the north of the city of Chelyabinsk. He was part of the aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation.

The video of the plane being set on fire by unknown persons was published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. They added without details that "the reasons for the plane catching fire are being clarified", but a number of Ukrainian media, citing sources, wrote that the GUR could be behind it.