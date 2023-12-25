The General Staff confirmed the destruction of two Russian planes in a day

Over the past day, Russia has lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-30SM multi-role fighter. And another 760 occupants, 19 tanks, 33 artillery systems and other things.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
During the day, 66 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The Ukrainian military retaliated in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, Shakhtar, and Zaporizhia directions.
Also, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions 23 times in the Kherson direction.
The Air Force clarified that the Su-34 was destroyed in the Donetsk region, and the Su-30SM was destroyed over the Black Sea.
- On the evening of December 24, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported that a Russian Su-34 bomber had been shot down in the direction of Mariupol.
- At the beginning of December, Ukrainian defense forces shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber in the area of Zmiiny Island, and already on December 22, as many as three Su-34 fighter-bombers at a time. They were destroyed by the Patriot SAM. After that, there were signs that Russia had reduced the use of guided aerial bombs in the south.