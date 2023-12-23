After the destruction of three Su-34s, Russia reduced the use of guided aerial bombs in the south

The Russian occupiers significantly reduced the use of guided aerial bombs (UABs) in the south after Ukrainian air defense shot down three enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Over the past day, the Russians have carried out one airstrike and dropped four guided air bombs on Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

In the previous day, the occupiers carried out airstrikes three times and used 15 air defense systems on the right and left banks of the Kherson region.

This is connected with the destruction of three Russian Su-34 aircraft. Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted on the YouTube channel "Army TV" that they were shot down quickly and gracefully. The occupiers became "insolent" and tried to fly closer to hit the deeper defenses of the Ukrainian troops with anti-aircraft missiles.

In a comment to Babel, Yuriy Ihnat said that the downing of the Su-34 will affect the fact that the occupiers will not be so active in the southern direction for a certain time in order to reduce the risks for themselves. This was, in particular, a psychological blow for Russian pilots.

Therefore, aerial bombs may not fly as far or fly as far as the occupiers would like.

"However, the attacks will continue. They have enough planes. Both Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft can drop air bombs, and, most likely, Su-24 can do it," the spokesman added.