A Russian Su-34 bomber was shot down in the direction of Mariupol

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down in the direction of Mariupol.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

"It has been confirmed that our anti-aircraft missile system hit the Su-34 fighter-bomber in the direction of Mariupol! He did not return to the airfield. "Eternal flight, brothers!" he wrote.

Oleschuk added that an attack on Ukraine by Shahed kamikaze drones is currently underway. They are beaten.

The downing of the Russian Su-30 fighter jet is also being investigated — it was being worked on in the Odesa direction in the Black Sea region.