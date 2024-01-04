Kirby: The US has no more money for new military support for Ukraine until it is approved by Congress

The US does not have sufficient funding to provide Ukraine with new military aid packages. Now Congress needs to pass an additional package for the US to provide new aid to Ukraine.

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated this at a video briefing.

“The president has signed the last security assistance package that we have the authority to fund. Thatʼs all. We need additional support so that we can provide additional security assistance to Ukraine," Kirby said.

According to him, every time the USA allocates one of the packages of military aid, there is always a delay of several days, if not weeks, so not all the weapons from the last package of military aid have been delivered to Ukraine.

"It will happen in the coming days and weeks. Then there is no funding," Kirby clarified.

According to Kirby, in the absence of additional funding, there is no "quick" solution that would restore the allocation of new defense aid packages to Ukraine.