Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a bill on aid to Ukraine and Israel

The US Senate has blocked a bill on emergency spending on aid to Ukraine and Israel. Republicans have pushed for tighter immigration controls at the US-Mexico border.
Reuters writes about it.
Senators voted 49 for and 51 against starting a debate on aid to Ukraine and Israel. The Senate needs 60 votes out of 100 to clear the way for debate.
After the vote, the Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said that if Ukraine collapses, it will have long-term consequences for the 21st century and risks the decline of Western democracy.
Meanwhile, Republicans have said it is important for them to prove their position on tougher immigration policies and control of the southern border.
- On the eve of the vote, US President Joe Biden called the prospect of the US withdrawing aid to Ukraine an "absolute mistake" and "madness". He says it is against the countryʼs interests and has promised that his administration will get the funds released.
- Back in September, the White House asked Congress to approve a $106 billion funding package, of which over $61 billion is allocated to Ukraine, and the rest to help Israel, Taiwan, and protect the border with Mexico. The issue of border protection has become a key point of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It is this that slows down the approval of the request of the White House.