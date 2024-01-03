News

In Kyiv, the number of people killed by a rocket attack on December 29 has increased

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

The number of people killed in Kyiv due to a rocket attack on December 29, 2023 increased to 30 — one person died in the hospital. Another 29 people were injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv city military administration.

The occupiers hit a warehouse in the Shevchenkivsky district.