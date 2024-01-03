In Kyiv, the number of people killed by a rocket attack on December 29 has increased

The number of people killed in Kyiv due to a rocket attack on December 29, 2023 increased to 30 — one person died in the hospital. Another 29 people were injured.
This was reported by the Kyiv city military administration.
The occupiers hit a warehouse in the Shevchenkivsky district.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones. About 40 people died, more than 160 were injured.