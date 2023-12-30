No traces of the Russian missile that flew into the countryʼs airspace were found in Poland

The Polish military did not find a single element of a Russian missile on the territory of the Lublin Voivodeship.
This was reported by the Operational Command of Poland.
The search operation has ended, with the participation of approximately 500 Polish military personnel. Poland stated that the purpose of the search was final confirmation that no element of the Russian missile remained on the countryʼs territory.
- On December 29, after a morning large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, the Polish military announced that the airspace of their country was violated by a Russian missile. It happened at about 7 in the morning. The rocket flew 40 kilometers deep into Poland and three minutes later returned to Ukraine. Polsat News, citing sources, wrote that it could be an Kh-22 or Kh-101 cruise missile.
- In the evening of December 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland handed the temporary charge dʼaffaires of the Russian Federation Andrii Ordash a note demanding an explanation. After that, the department promised a "tougher reaction" in case of a repetition of such incidents.
- Already on December 30 , Russia refused to give Poland an explanation for the missile that flew into its airspace. The temporary charge dʼaffaires of the Russian Federation, Andrii Ordash, after being summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, called all the accusations "nonsense".