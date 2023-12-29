The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland handed over a note to the Russian Federation regarding the Russian missile that flew into the countryʼs territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland demands from Russia to explain the violation of its airspace by the Russian missile.
This was reported in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In the evening of December 29, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Władysław Bartoszewski called the temporary charge dʼaffaires of the Russian Federation Andriy Ordash and handed him the corresponding note.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. At least 30 people died, more than 160 people were injured. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.
- During the morning Russian missile-drone attack , an unknown object flew into Polish airspace from the territory of Ukraine.
- The Chief of the General Staff of Poland, Weslaw Kukula, said that the countryʼs airspace was violated by a Russian missile. It happened at about 7 in the morning. The missile was tracked by radar.