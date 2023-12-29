News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland handed over a note to the Russian Federation regarding the Russian missile that flew into the countryʼs territory

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland demands from Russia to explain the violation of its airspace by the Russian missile.

This was reported in the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the evening of December 29, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Władysław Bartoszewski called the temporary charge dʼaffaires of the Russian Federation Andriy Ordash and handed him the corresponding note.