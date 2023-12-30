Russia refused to give Poland an explanation for the missile that flew into its airspace

Poland will not receive an explanation from Russia regarding the missile that flew into its airspace until it provides "concrete evidence". The temporary charge dʼaffaires of the Russian Federation, Andrii Ordash, after being summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, called all the accusations "nonsense".
His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.
"Until concrete evidence is provided, we will not give any explanation, because these accusations are baseless," said the temporary attorney.
He recalled November 2022, when a rocket killed two people in a Polish border village. "Then they also tried to blame the Russian side for this incident. Later, it turned out that the missile was fired by the Ukrainian military," Ordash said.
- On December 29, after the morning large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, the Polish military announced that the airspace of their country was violated by a Russian missile. It happened at about 7 in the morning. The rocket flew 40 kilometers deep into Poland and three minutes later returned to Ukraine. Polsat News, citing sources, wrote that it could be an Kh-22 or Kh-101 cruise missile.
- In the evening of December 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland handed Ordash a note demanding an explanation. After that, the department promised a "tougher reaction" in case of a repetition of such incidents.