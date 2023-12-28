Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new heads of the Rivne and Donetsk Regional State Administrations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees No. 858/2023 and No. 857/2023 on the appointment of new heads of the Rivne and Donetsk Regional State Administrations.

Oleksandr Koval, who has been the head of the Rivne District State Administration since 2021, became the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

Oleksandr Koval is the new head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. Костопільська РДА / Facebook

Vadym Filashkin, a former law enforcement officer, who until 2016 was the deputy head of the Main Police Department in the Donetsk region, and since 2019, has been the deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, became the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.