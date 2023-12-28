Volodymyr Zelensky appointed new heads of the Rivne and Donetsk Regional State Administrations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees No. 858/2023 and No. 857/2023 on the appointment of new heads of the Rivne and Donetsk Regional State Administrations.
Oleksandr Koval, who has been the head of the Rivne District State Administration since 2021, became the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.
Vadym Filashkin, a former law enforcement officer, who until 2016 was the deputy head of the Main Police Department in the Donetsk region, and since 2019, has been the deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, became the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.
- On December 12, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidacies of Vadym Filashkin and Oleksandr Koval for the positions of heads of regional state administrations.
- Before Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk State Administration was Pavlo Kyrylenko — he was dismissed from this position in September of this year, and instead was appointed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.
- Since September 2019, Vitaliy Koval has been the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. In November 2023, he was appointed the head of the State Property Fund, and Serhiy Podolin became the acting head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.