Pavlo Kyrylenko headed the Antimonopoly Committee

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed the former head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee.

The decision was made on September 6. 250 MPs voted pro.

Voting by factions:

"Servant of the People" — 197 votes;

"European Solidarity" — 0;

"Motherland" — 0;

"Platform for life and peace" — 19;

— 19; "For the Future" — 7;

"Voice" — 0;

"Trust" — 15;

"Restoration of Ukraine" — 8;

Extra-fractional — 4.

Pavlo Kyrylenko is a lieutenant colonel of justice. He headed the Donetsk Regional Military Administration from July 5, 2019 to September 5, 2023. He will replace Olha Pishchanska in the Antimonopoly Committee.