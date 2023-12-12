The Cabinet of Ministers appointed heads of district and regional administrations in Donetsk region, Rivne region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Chernihiv region

Today, December 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of heads of district and regional administrations in Donetsk region, Rivne region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Chernihiv region.

Namely:

Vadim Filashkin — for the position of head of the Donetsk regional state administration;

Oleksandr Koval — for the post of head of the Rivne Regional State Administration;

Mamonov Vyacheslav — to the position of head of the Dnipro district state administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region;

Pavlo Miroshnychenko — to the position of head of the Koryukiv district state administration of Chernihiv region.

Oleksandr Koval was also dismissed from the position of the head of the Rivne District State Administration of the Rivne Region.