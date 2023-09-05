The government agreed to the dismissal of Pavlo Kyrylenko from the post of head of the Donetsk regional military administration

The government agreed to the dismissal of Pavlo Kyrylenko from the post of head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on September 5.

Next, Kyrylenko should be fired by the president. The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, said before that that Pavlo Kyrylenko would head the Antimonopoly Committee.

The government also approved the appointment of Filip Pronin as the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.