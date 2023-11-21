Vitaly Koval was appointed head of the State Property Fund. Previously, he headed the Rivne State Administration

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed the current head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval as the new head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The MP from the "Voice" party and first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated this.

279 MPs voted for the appointment.

In September 2019, Koval was appointed to the post of head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. Prior to that, he worked in the banking sector (2004-2006), headed enterprises in the agricultural, transport and construction sectors (2006-2019). He is a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the first vice-president of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ukraine and the vice-president of the Ukrainian Wrestling Association.