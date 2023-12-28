The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office identified the probable suspects in the shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia

The head of the anti-crime department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Yuriy Belousov told “Radio Svoboda” that the likely suspects in the shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia are Russian occupiers from the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division. It is also known as the "Pskov Airborne Division".

According to Belousov, this division had already committed war crimes in the Kyiv region.

Yuriy Belousov added that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has already established the names of the dead soldiers. They will be notified later.

The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the murder of three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia on December 16, when law enforcement officers received information about it. In general, it spread later. On the footage of the video shared on the network, it can be seen that the Ukrainian military had already been captured and did not resist. The occupiers shot them, which is a violation of the Geneva Convention.