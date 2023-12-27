The Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Zaporizhzhia. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case

Russian occupiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
In December 2023, the Russians captured three Ukrainian defenders near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. On the footage of the video shared on the network, it can be seen that the Ukrainian military had already been captured and did not resist. The occupiers shot them, which is a violation of the Geneva Convention.
- On December 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the Russians had executed two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. The footage shows a group of soldiers shooting two other soldiers coming out of the dugout, one of them holding his hands behind his head. According to DeepState, it happened near Stepove, Donetsk region.
- On December 13, journalists received from the Ukrainian military a video from a drone, on which it was recorded how Russian soldiers lead captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the muzzles of machine guns towards Ukrainian positions, covering themselves with them as a shield. It happened in the Zaporizhzhia direction on the outskirts of Robotyne. The case is being investigated as a violation of the laws and customs of war.