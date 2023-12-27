The Russians shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Zaporizhzhia. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case

Russian occupiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

In December 2023, the Russians captured three Ukrainian defenders near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. On the footage of the video shared on the network, it can be seen that the Ukrainian military had already been captured and did not resist. The occupiers shot them, which is a violation of the Geneva Convention.