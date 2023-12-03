The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russians executed two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Russian occupiers shot two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners — earlier, a video of the execution of military personnel appeared online.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, reminded that such crimes do not have a statute of limitations, all evidence will be handed over to the relevant international institutions that deal with war crimes.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced that he would appeal to the United Nations and the Red Cross over the video of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The official noted that the footage clearly shows how the Ukrainian defenders take the necessary steps, which show that they are surrendering: the fighters were without weapons with their hands raised.