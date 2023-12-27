Donald Tusk: Poland is getting closer to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border

The Polish government is getting closer to ending the blocking by Polish carriers of several checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a press conference, Reuters reports.

"We are close to being convinced that our actions can bring results, both at the negotiations in Kyiv and in Brussels [regarding the end of the blockade of the Ukrainian border]," Tusk said.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that, most likely, all the demands of the protesting truck drivers will not be fulfilled, but further decisions of the government will allow "to defuse emotions" and lift the blockade at the border.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike on the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".

The protesters demand to ban the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of the meeting.

On December 18, Polish transporters once again blocked the passage of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk". It has been unlocked since December 11. Later, on December 24, Polish farmers unblocked the "Medyka-Szehyny" checkpoint.