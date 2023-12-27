This year, Germany exported weapons worth €11.7 billion — 40% more than in 2022. Ukraine received a third

Germany exported weapons and military equipment worth a record €11.7 billion in 2023 — thatʼs 40% more than in 2022. One third of exports — €4.1 billion — went to Ukraine.

“Taggeschau” writes about it.

The largest recipients of German military exports after Ukraine are Norway (€1.2 billion), Hungary (€1.03 billion), Great Britain (€654.9 million), the United States (€545.4 million) and Poland (€327, 9 million). Israel is in seventh place in terms of supplies — €323.2 million, which is 10 times more than in 2022 (€32 million).

Exports to South Korea also increased to €256.4 million. And the German government in 2023 allowed minor arms exports to Arab states — to the United Arab Emirates (€78.2 million), Egypt (€40.3 million), Qatar (€15.1 million) and Saudi Arabia (€13.3 million).

Of the total amount of exports, €6.15 billion is for the sale of weapons and ammunition, €5.57 billion for the sale of military equipment. About 90% of exports go to EU and NATO countries, Ukraine, Japan, Australia and South Korea. The data was analyzed from January 1 to December 12, 2023.