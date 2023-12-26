Investigation: the flow of Arab refugees to the border with Finland is organized by the FSB — it also diverted migrants from Belarus to Poland

The influx of Arab refugees to the Russian-Finnish border is under the full control of the FSB — Russian security forces are redirecting asylum seekers in the European Union from the Belarusian-Polish border to Finland. The same structures helped organize the crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland in 2021.

This was reported by The Insider.

One of the smugglers, who made money by transporting migrants from Belarus to the border with Poland, told the publication that in early November he was contacted by "Russian officers" and told that now Russia is also letting migrants through.

According to him, he brought people only to the Russian part of the border, and then the Russian border guards "take care" of them — they give them bicycles to cross the Finnish border.

Another smuggler explained that the control of migrant traffic begins as soon as refugees arrive in Russia — already at the airport "some colonel meets them and helps them cross the border."

Due to the closure of the Finnish border, the carriers are once again offering refugees a difficult and dangerous path to the European Union — they send migrants to Belarus, leave them in the forest near the Polish border and show the approximate direction that they will have to follow tens of kilometers.