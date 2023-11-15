Finland accused Russia of increasing the number of illegal migrants. The country can close the border

The Prime Minister of Finland stated that Russia helps illegal migrants to enter the country. According to him, Russian border guards are involved in this.

This is reported by the BBC and the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

The number of Russian-Finnish border crossings remains relatively small but continues to grow. As of 06:30 on November 15, 36 asylum seekers have already arrived at the border. In the two previous days, 94 people were registered. For comparison, in the four months to November 12, there were a total of 91.

The representative of the border guard of Finland said that among the migrants, there are citizens of Iraq, Yemen and Syria who arrived in Russia legally but did not have permission to enter Finland.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo blamed the Russian authorities.

"It is clear that these people are being assisted and are also being escorted or transported to the border by border guards," Orpo said.

Interior Minister Marie Rantanen told Yle that Finland could close its eastern border and even the entire countryʼs border under certain conditions.