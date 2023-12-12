Finland will open two checkpoints on the border with Russia

On December 14, the Finnish government will open the Vaalimaa and Niirala border crossing points for Russians. They will be open until January 14, 2024.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior of Finland Mari Rantanen, as Yle reports.

Checkpoints of Finland. Yle

Other checkpoints on the countryʼs eastern border will remain closed. According to Rantanen, the border will be "quickly closed" again if there is a significant flow of migrants from Russia. From December 14, Russians will be able to apply for asylum at these points.