The Finns closed three more checkpoints on the border with Russia. The only one left is the most difficult to access

The Finnish government has closed seven out of eight border crossing points with Russia in response to growing migration pressure and the involvement of Russian border guards.

This was announced by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Yle reports.

On the night of November 25, border guards will close three more border crossing points in Kuusamo, Salla and Vartius on the land border between Finland and Russia.

Therefore, only one crossing point of the Finnish-Russian border "Raya-Joosepi" will work, where asylum seekers will be able to apply for international protection.

This border crossing point is the most inaccessible for Russians and is open only four hours a day.

Recently, on November 16,Finland decided to close the Vaalimaa, Nuiyamaa, Imatra and Nijrala border crossing points due to a surge in illegal migration. The decision to close seven checkpoints on the Finnish-Russian border will be valid until December 23.