In Ukraine, the development of the register of conscripts “Oberih” has been completed. The main points

In Ukraine, the planned work on the register of conscripts "Oberih" has been completed — it is a project of the Unified state register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists, an electronic database for storing information necessary for military registration.

This was reported by Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization, in an interview with the DOU publication.

"Oberih is designed to reduce corruption, the possibility of data manipulation, and the possibility of sending summonses twice or three times to people who are already fighting. Our end user is not only a conscript, it is also an employee of the teritorial recruit center (TRC), who must be a Superman in working with data, in working with people, and be service-oriented. Therefore, we have now proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to work on putting them on military registration through the centers for providing administrative services. This is a good service story about correct, service relations between the state and citizens," Chernohorenko explained.

What data is in "Oberih" and where does it come from

There are personal data on all conscript Ukrainians aged 18 to 60. They are taken from various state registers, as well as collected in military offices. In particular this.

Personal data:

full name;

place of residence;

date of birth;

marital status, information about family members;

Job;

information about education;

registration number of the taxpayerʼs account card;

health status;

criminal record, etc.

Service data:

about passing the service;

participation in hostilities;

Military rank;

military specialty;

the degree of suitability for military service due to the state of health, etc.

Information is provided by: RAC, State Migration Service, State Tax Service, State Border Guard Service, Ministries of Education, Ministry of Health, Pension Fund, Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.

In accordance with the law, the consent of conscripts, conscripts and reservists to the processing of their personal data for the "Oberig" registry is not required. The information in it will be updated automatically, but conscripts still need to personally notify the TCC about data changes.

Who has access to the registry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service, TRC.

Conscripts themselves can check or update information in the "Oberih" registry, but only through a written request to the TRC. Information about a person in electronic cards must be stored throughout his life and deleted after 105 years from the date of his birth.

How safe is "Oberih"

DOU talked about this with Oleh Burba, the head of the "Interoperability and digital government infrastructure" component of the EU4DigitalUA project, which modernized "Oberih".

Burba assured that the registry works according to all the standards in force in Ukraine. The TRC operator does not have the ability to download information about all conscripts throughout Ukraine. He has access to information in a certain area or region.

"Oberih-style systems are built to minimize the risks of information leakage. In my opinion, the most vulnerable link in this process is a person, as recently confirmed by the case with "Kyivstar". All state-level registers are sufficiently protected against cyber-attacks and hacking. If something does happen, it is mostly due to the human factor," noted Burba.