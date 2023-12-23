The Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of inviting conscripts through an electronic notification

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that his department is considering the possibility of inviting men to territorial recruitment centers through an electronic notification.

He said this in an interview with "Suspilne".

According to him, this mechanism should be discussed step by step.

"We analyzed various databases. Letʼs decide how to account for this data. Because it is a conscript, or a military serviceman, or already a veteran? After the registration, whether this category of men will be offered for military service at all or not," said Umerov.

He added that the Ministry of Defense is working on technical solutions to make this process civilized. If the mechanism is approved, all conscripted Ukrainian men, including those abroad, will receive electronic invitations.