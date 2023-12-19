Zelenskyy sees the need to mobilize men aged 25 and over, but not women

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign the bill on the mobilization of women. At the same time, he sees the need to mobilize men younger than 27 years old.

He said this at the conference in response to a question from a Bloomberg journalist.

“Women is not [going to be mobilized]. As for the lowering of the mobilization age to 25 years — if there is an argument. Today, I see that it is necessary. I agree with that."

A new draft law is being prepared in Ukraine, which will make changes to mobilization and military service. The deputy head of the committee on national security, Maryana Bezugla, published some of the main innovations of the draft law, in particular:

those who have served during martial law for 36 months are eligible for discharge, and if a soldier has spent 12 months in a combat zone out of 24 months of service, they will be entitled to 90 days of leave at a time, but this will delay the eligibility period release;

a short-term contract option for people aged 18-25, when they voluntarily sign a contract for a year, choosing a vacancy, and will be able to leave in a year, despite martial law. They will be able to mobilize only from the age of 25;

enroll women fit for service in the military register. Women who are on the military register can be called up for military service or involved in the defense of the state in wartime. In peacetime, women can be recruited into military service only on a voluntary basis.

In May 2023, the Parliament adopted draft law No. 9281 on lowering the maximum age of conscripts from 27 to 25 years. Conscripts are currently not conscripted — therefore, not subject to mobilization. If the age limit is reduced, it will allow 25- and 26-year-old men to be mobilized.