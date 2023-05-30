The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on reducing the conscription age from 27 to 25 years

Parliament adopted draft law No. 9281 on lowering the maximum age of conscripts from 27 to 25 years.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

From now on, the maximum age for citizens to be on the military register of conscripts has been reduced by two years. 304 MPs voted for it.

The draft law was initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and justified by the fact that during martial law conscription does not apply, therefore the number of men subject to conscription is reduced.