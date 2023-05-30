The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on reducing the conscription age from 27 to 25 years

Parliament adopted draft law No. 9281 on lowering the maximum age of conscripts from 27 to 25 years.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.
From now on, the maximum age for citizens to be on the military register of conscripts has been reduced by two years. 304 MPs voted for it.
The draft law was initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and justified by the fact that during martial law conscription does not apply, therefore the number of men subject to conscription is reduced.
- This draft law was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 9.
- The day before, the Ministry of Defense informed that in Ukraine they want to reduce the age limit for military registration to 25 years. The department explained that there is no need to register conscripts under the age of 27 during martial law. However, conscripts have to come to military commissariats every year, in particular for a medical examination, which creates additional queues and burdens on doctors.
- In addition, conscripts are currently not conscripted — therefore, not subject to mobilization. If the age limit is reduced, it will allow 25- and 26-year-old men to be mobilized.