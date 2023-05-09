The draft law on reducing the conscription age was registered in Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on lowering the maximum age of conscripts. It is planned to reduce it from 27 to 25 years.

This is stated on the website of the parliament.

The initiator of the draft law was the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The explanatory note notes that during martial law, when there is no conscription, it makes sense to reduce the number of men subject to conscription.

"Long-term stay of citizens on the military register of conscripts during martial law is considered inappropriate, taking into account the fact that a significant number of citizens fit for military service, who do not have the status of conscripts, cannot be involved in military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period ", the document says.