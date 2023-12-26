For the first time in more than 20 years, “Ukrposhta” accepted international mail by rail due to the border blockade

The first train with international parcels arrived in Kyiv. This has not happened since 2002. The reason for the renewal of this method of delivery is the blockade of the border of Ukraine by carriers.

The press service of "Ukrposhta" writes about this.

"Ukrposhta" and the National Post of Estonia Omniva in cooperation with the Slovak company Interport and "Ukrzaliznytsia" have created a new logistics solution for the delivery of imported international mail to Ukraine.

This will make it possible to reduce the impact of the blockade on the borders with Poland and Slovakia and queues at open road checkpoints on the delivery of international orders. The railway allows parcels to cross the border in one day.

In the first test railway delivery to Ukraine, three wagons with almost 80 000 parcels from global marketplaces arrived.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers began a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".

The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of the meeting.