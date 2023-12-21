The court reduced Vsevolod Knyazevʼs bail for the sixth time

In the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), a meeting was held regarding the preventive measure against the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev. His bail was again reduced from 27 to 20 million hryvnias.

This is already the sixth reduction of Knyazevʼs bail. In May 2023, the pledge amounted to 107.3 million hryvnias, and at the end of the month — 75 million. In September, the court reduced the amount to 55 million hryvnias, at the end of September — to 45 million, and in October to 35 million. Only at the beginning of December, the amount of the pledge was reduced to 27 million hryvnias.

However, the preventive measure itself was not changed. Knyazev will remain in custody until February 2, 2024.