The court kept the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in the pretrial detention center and again reduced the bail

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court remanded the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in custody for another two months (until February 2, 2024).
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
The judge supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor and continued the preventive measure, but again reduced the amount of the bail. This is the fifth decrease. In May 2023, the pledge amounted to 107.3 million hryvnias, and at the end of the month — 75 million. In September, the court reduced the amount to 55 million hryvnias, at the end of September — to 45 million, and in October to 35 million.
Now the amount has been reduced from 35 million to 27 million hryvnias.
- On May 15, 2023, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. On September 5, the court reduced the bail amount to 55 million.
- On October 13, the court sentenced the lawyer Oleh Horetskyi, who, together with Knyazev, was found guilty of bribery. Goretsky agreed to a deal with the prosecutor, so he received a 5-year suspended sentence with a 3-year probationary period. He must also transfer 21 million hryvnias to the United 24 Fund for the "Army of Drones" project.