The court kept the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in the pretrial detention center and again reduced the bail

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court remanded the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, in custody for another two months (until February 2, 2024).

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The judge supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor and continued the preventive measure, but again reduced the amount of the bail. This is the fifth decrease. In May 2023, the pledge amounted to 107.3 million hryvnias, and at the end of the month — 75 million. In September, the court reduced the amount to 55 million hryvnias, at the end of September — to 45 million, and in October to 35 million.

Now the amount has been reduced from 35 million to 27 million hryvnias.