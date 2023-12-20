The security service announced the wanted Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared a wanted Russian oligarch under sanctions Mykhailo Fridman, according to a message on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Friedman is wanted on charges under the article "Financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine." The specified date of his disappearance is October 10, 2023.
- Mykhailo Fridman is one of Russiaʼs most prominent businessmen, who made billions in banking, oil and retail. In 2013, Friedman and his partners received $14 billion from the sale of the TNK-BP oil company, which is controlled by the state-owned Rosneft. Friedman then moved to Britain to start a private equity firm that invests in businesses around the world. Britain and the European Union imposed sanctions on Friedman and his associates shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The USA introduced sanctions against him only in August 2023.
- On September 5, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman for financing the Russian war in Ukraine (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code).
- On October 6, 2023 , the court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrii Kosogov.