The security service announced the wanted Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared a wanted Russian oligarch under sanctions Mykhailo Fridman, according to a message on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Friedman is wanted on charges under the article "Financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine." The specified date of his disappearance is October 10, 2023.