The court seized all Ukrainian assets of three Russian oligarchs. Mykhailo Fridman was among them

The court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petro Aven and Andrii Kosogov. They are part of Putinʼs entourage and are involved in the "schemes" of large-scale financing of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The total amount of seized assets exceeds 17 billion hryvnias.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that the courtʼs decision concerns 20 companies and financial and credit institutions that the Kremlin oligarchs own as ultimate beneficiaries or through controlled offshore companies.

Among the blocked assets are financial and insurance companies, mobile communication and IT companies, as well as mineral water plants.

The seizure of this property will not allow the Russian owners to make it over to fake people in order to avoid the further transfer of assets to the income of Ukraine.