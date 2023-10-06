The court seized all Ukrainian assets of three Russian oligarchs. Mykhailo Fridman was among them

The court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petro Aven and Andrii Kosogov. They are part of Putinʼs entourage and are involved in the "schemes" of large-scale financing of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
The total amount of seized assets exceeds 17 billion hryvnias.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports that the courtʼs decision concerns 20 companies and financial and credit institutions that the Kremlin oligarchs own as ultimate beneficiaries or through controlled offshore companies.
Among the blocked assets are financial and insurance companies, mobile communication and IT companies, as well as mineral water plants.
The seizure of this property will not allow the Russian owners to make it over to fake people in order to avoid the further transfer of assets to the income of Ukraine.
- At the beginning of September of this year, the investigators of the Security Service informed Fridman about the suspicion of financing an armed attack on Ukraine. Currently, the suspect and his business partners are outside Ukraine.
- Fridman is one of Russiaʼs most prominent businessmen, having made billions in banking, oil and retail. In 2013, Friedman and his partners received $14 billion from the sale of the TNK-BP oil company, which is controlled by the state-owned "Rosneft". Friedman then moved to Britain to start a private equity firm that invests in businesses around the world. Britain and the European Union imposed sanctions on Fridman and his associates shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The USA introduced sanctions against him only in August 2023.