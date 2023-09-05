Russian oligarch Fridman is suspected by the SBU of financing Russiaʼs war in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing the Russian war in Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code), the press service writes.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Fridman has financed Russian military factories to the tune of two billion rubles, among them the Tula Ammunition Plant, which produces ammunition, and the Yalamov Ural Optical-Mechanical Plant, which produces high-tech equipment for combat aircraft and helicopters.

Fridmanʼs insurance companies insured military equipment, life and health of the occupiers at the front. And his telecommunications company began to cooperate with the FSB in order to conduct mobile communications in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

The oligarch used the assets of the Russian financial and investment consortium Alfa Group controlled by him. And he also distributed dry rations, clothes and other products under the trade mark Army of Russia, which are supplied to the occupiers on the front lines. The investigators also established that Fridman organized the collection of material and technical assistance for the needs of the Russian occupiers.

Mikhail Fridman faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.