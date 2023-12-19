The Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating the subsidence of the soil above the “Demiivska” metro station

Law enforcement officers and an expert inspected the area above the "Demiivska" metro station in Kyiv, where they found subsidence of the soil, the appearance of cracks on the asphalt, as well as subsidence of the pavilions above the metro tunnel near the former "Demiivska" market.

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes about it.

The results of the inspection will be sent to the expert institution to be taken into account during the construction and technical examination. It should establish the technical condition of the distillation tunnel between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" metro stations, as well as the causes of the emergency situation.

Currently, criminal proceedings are being conducted in Kyiv on the fact of official negligence, which led to the leakage of water in the tunnel of the Kyiv subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.

Closure of the subway in Kyiv

On December 8, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) announced the closure of the “Demiivska”, “Holosiivska”, “Vasylkivska”, “Vystavkovyi Center”, “Ipodrom”, and “Teremky” metro stations. They will not work for six months — there will be repairs due to new cracks and water entering the tunnels. However, since December 13, shuttle traffic on the "blue" metro line started in the area of closed stations.

The head of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi named three possible reasons for the appearance of cracks: the substandard work of the general contractor — there is no waterproofing and chemical fastening of the tunnel, the activity of the Lybid River, and geological conditions (floods and peat bogs). Meanwhile, the Podilsky Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating official negligence due to the flooding of the subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.

Later, information appeared in the media that “Pochaina” and “Taras Shevchenko” stations will also be closed for repairs. Now this information has been denied by KCSA.