The Kyiv City Council announced the possibility of closing part of the “red” metro line. KSCA denies this

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) denied information about the possible closure of part of the "red" metro line.

According to the director of the Transport Infrastructure Department of the KCSA Ruslan Kandybor, the media spread false information.

"Another wave of lies is spreading through the Internet, which the media is spreading without understanding. Project documentation for strengthening the bridge supports is currently being developed. These works are scheduled to be completed next year. I emphasize that the operation of the subway will not be affected by the work. The "red" metro line will operate as usual," he noted.

The statement about the possible closure was made in the Kyiv City Council — during a telethon, the head of the Kyiv City Council Standing Committee on Budget, Socio-Economic Development and Investment Activities Andriy Vitrenko informed that the Metro Bridge is in an emergency state and its overhaul is planned. If it is confirmed that the bridge is dangerous, then they will demand to close it.