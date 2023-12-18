The property of the regional military committee of the Rivne region, worth almost 52 million hryvnias, was handed over to the state

The court handed over to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) the property of the head of the Rivne Military Committee, who is suspected of illegal enrichment and beating of a soldier. The total value of the confiscated property is 51 million 700 thousand hryvnias.
In particular, the state was given:
- a plot of land in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, with a residential building with an area of 280 square meters. m;
- seven buildings with a total area of almost 500 square meters. m at the same ski resort;
- a plot of land in the village of Lanchyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, with an area of about half a hectare, with a house of 316 square meters. m.
- two trucks.
- On July 27, SBI exposed officials who beat a military man. Drugs were found in one of them. The soldier was beaten with a bat for planning to report their misconduct while on duty, then forced to his knees and begged for forgiveness. This was recorded on video. Eight bags containing a white substance were found in the possession of the head of the Rivne District Military Committee. It turned out that an employee of the Rivne Military Committee supplied amphetamine to his leadership.
- The next day, the court sent the head of the Rivne Regional Military Committee to custody for beating a subordinate without the right to bail.
- In October 2023, SBI announced a new suspicion of the regional military committee of the Rivne region for 46 million hryvnias of undeclared assets.