The court sent the head of the Rivne Regional Military Committee to custody for beating a subordinate

The Rivne city court sent the head of the district military committee in the Rivne region, who participated in the beating of a military man, under arrest. He has no right to make a deposit.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.
Before that, the court put the head of the regional military committee in the Rivne region behind bars.
- On July 27, SBI exposed officials who beat a military man. Drugs were found in one of them. The soldier was beaten with a baton for planning to report on their misconduct while on duty, then forced to his knees and begged for forgiveness. It was recorded on video. The head of the Rivne District Military Committee was found with eight bags of a white substance, which may be amphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for its use.