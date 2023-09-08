News

An official of the Rivne District Military Committee was charged with supplying drugs to the head

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) suspected an official of the structural unit of the Rivne District Military Committee. He is accused of supplying drugs to the manager (Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code).

This is written by the press service of SBI.

When the law enforcement officers were investigating the beating of a military officer by military commissar officials in the Rivne region, they found eight packets of amphetamine in their possession.

The investigation showed that the official had a "dealer" among his subordinates. One of the subordinates regularly brought various doses of amphetamine to the manager and sometimes left packages with drugs. He did not receive money for his services — he tried to please the boss, counting on his affection and career advancement.

1 3

In conversations and correspondence, the participants called drugs "white label", and each other by nicknames.

The suspect faces up to 10 years behind bars with confiscation of property.