An official of the Rivne District Military Committee was charged with supplying drugs to the head

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) suspected an official of the structural unit of the Rivne District Military Committee. He is accused of supplying drugs to the manager (Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code).
This is written by the press service of SBI.
When the law enforcement officers were investigating the beating of a military officer by military commissar officials in the Rivne region, they found eight packets of amphetamine in their possession.
The investigation showed that the official had a "dealer" among his subordinates. One of the subordinates regularly brought various doses of amphetamine to the manager and sometimes left packages with drugs. He did not receive money for his services — he tried to please the boss, counting on his affection and career advancement.
In conversations and correspondence, the participants called drugs "white label", and each other by nicknames.
The suspect faces up to 10 years behind bars with confiscation of property.
- On July 27, SBI exposed officials who beat a military man. Drugs were found in one of them. The soldier was beaten with a bat for planning to report their misconduct while on duty, then forced to his knees and begged for forgiveness. This was recorded on video. Eight bags with a white substance, which may be amphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia were found in the possession of the head of the Rivne District Military Committee.
- The next day, the court sent the head of the Rivne Regional Military Committee to custody for beating a subordinate without the right to bail.