SBI declared the suspicion to the military commissar of the Rivne region for 46 million hryvnias of undeclared assets

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared another suspicion to the military commissar of the territorial recruit center (TRC) of the Rivne region.

SBI writes that the military commisar did not declare assets of 46.6 million hryvnias — this is the value of land and real estate in his possession.

The military commissar has a house with an area of 280 square meters in the village of Polyanytsia in the "Bukovel" ski complex. He also built a hotel nearby with an area of almost 500 square meters.

Law enforcement officers also found a cottage with an area of 316 square meters near Yaremche with a home billiards and a pond with "elite species of fish".

According to the documents, all property belongs to the retired aunt of the military commissar and a third-party trustee.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers found three more apartments with a total area of almost 200 square meters and two garages belonging to the military commissar. At one of the addresses, a quadcopter used by the military on the front lines was seized. Its origin should be established.

According to SBI, the military commissarʼs involvement in this real estate is confirmed by his telephone conversations and correspondence. The difference between the value of the found real estate and the officially confirmed salary of the official exceeds 46.6 million hryvnias.

He was declared of the suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code). He is also involved in the case of beating a soldier and robbers, for which he was also suspected (Part 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 426-1, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code). The military commission may face up to 12 years in prison.