Two judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were suspended from work. They are suspected of receiving bribes

Two judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were suspended until January 30, 2024. He is one of the four judges suspected of corruption.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
We are talking about judge Viktor Hlynanyi. On December 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail, which amounted to almost 5 million hryvnias. Also, the suspected judge Yuriy Slyva was removed from the administration of justice, previously he was given bail in the amount of 2.5 million hryvnias.
- On November 29, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAP exposed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal for accepting $35 000 in bribes for making the "necessary" decision. The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and the trio of judges in the case for this. The actions of the judges were qualified under part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy and receiving a particularly large bribe or by an official.