Two judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were suspended from work. They are suspected of receiving bribes

Two judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were suspended until January 30, 2024. He is one of the four judges suspected of corruption.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

We are talking about judge Viktor Hlynanyi. On December 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail, which amounted to almost 5 million hryvnias. Also, the suspected judge Yuriy Slyva was removed from the administration of justice, previously he was given bail in the amount of 2.5 million hryvnias.